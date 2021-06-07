Boy found dead near Las Vegas ID’d as missing California 7-year-old

Las Vegas police announced Monday that the body of a boy hikers found May 28 near the Spring Mountains has been identified as a 7-year-old reported missing from the San Jose area.

An FBI poster sent on Twitter about John "Little Zion" Doe on Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Twitter)

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez is believed to be driving a blue 2007 Dodge Caliber with California license plate 6WLH211. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Liam Husted was last seen in the San Jose area with his mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, on May 24. She is considered a suspect in Liam’s killing and a warrant has been issued for her arrest, police said Monday.

She was last seen checking into a hotel alone in the Denver area on May 31. She is believed to be driving a blue 2007 Dodge Caliber with California license plate 6WLH211, according to police.

Liam’s body was found near the Mountain Springs Trailhead off of state Route 160, between Las Vegas and Pahrump. The discovery prompted a multi-state effort to identify him, with Las Vegas police fielding hundreds of tips. The FBI on Saturday began a nationwide social media campaign, seeking information on his death.

DNA evidence confirmed Liam’s identity late Sunday, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Monday.

According to police, Liam’s father reported the boy missing June 1 when he could not get hold of Rodriguez. The father is not considered a suspect in the case, Spencer said.

A friend of the family who saw news reports about the previously unidentified boy found dead near Las Vegas believed it looked like Liam, Spencer said. So she told San Jose police. The department contacted Las Vegas police on Friday night and sent photographs to Metro to confirm.

On Saturday, Spencer said Metro detectives flew to San Jose and retrieved clothing and a pillow that belonged to Liam, which they used to compare with DNA evidence and confirm Liam’s identity.

Police continue to search for Rodriguez. Spencer asked that local hotels check their guest logs from May 27 and May 28 to better understand her movements. Anyone with information on the case or her whereabouts may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. The FBI is assisting, Spencer said.

The announcement of Liam’s identity comes about a week after Las Vegas police previously misidentified the boy found dead. A woman who thought she recognized her 8-year-old son in a police sketch circulating online called police. After speaking with detectives and viewing autopsy photos, she signed an affidavit with the Clark County coroner’s office, confident that her son was dead.

The apparent confirmation triggered a May 29 search for the boy’s father, as well as the boy’s 11-year-old half brother. Their father had picked up both boys the night before hikers found the previously unidentified body.

But a few hours later May 29, Las Vegas police announced that both brothers were found safe with their father, camping in central Utah with no cellphone service. The father later told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he feared his reputation was damaged in what proved to be a case of mistaken identity.

Spencer has said the boy, since identified as Liam, was “clearly the victim of a homicide.” But police have not said if investigators have determined how the boy was killed. The coroner’s office also released Liam’s identity Monday afternoon but provided no further information on his cause or manner of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.