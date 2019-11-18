71°F
Homicides

Boy killed in central Las Vegas as part of drug deal, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2019 - 4:18 pm
 

Police say a boy shot in the central Las Vegas Valley on Saturday was killed during a drug deal.

Las Vegas police said they believe shots were fired during a “narcotics-related transaction” near Casada Way and Torrey Pines, and that the boy fled through an apartment complex on the 6400 block of Casada Way after he was shot.

They said he was shot a second time in an alley toward the back of the complex, where police found him around 12:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not identified the boy.

Anyone with information may contact the Las Vegas police homicide section at 702-828-3521, or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.

