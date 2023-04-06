65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Boy slain after he, 2 others tried to rob another kid, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2023 - 2:12 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A boy was shot dead in North Las Vegas after he and two other boys reportedly tried to rob another kid — who, police allege, then got a gun and fired shots at the would-be robbers, killing one.

According to a statement released Thursday by the North Las Vegas Police Department, detectives were still investigating the fatal shooting, which happened Wednesday on the 2600 block of Donna Street.

Police say the incident began as a robbery when a “group of three male juveniles,” with at least one armed with a gun, “approached and began threatening and hitting” another boy.

The boy who was being threatened ran away and got a gun from a nearby apartment, police said. He then chased the three other boys and fired several shots, police said.

One of the boys was hit. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. His name hadn’t been released by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Thursday afternoon.

The two other boys fled.

The boy who had first been a victim, police said, was then arrested on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The two other boys who fled were arrested on suspicion of robbery with a deadly weapon.

All of the boys were booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police did not identify any of the boys or provide their ages.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
2
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
3
CARTOONS: Trump just shot himself in the foot
CARTOONS: Trump just shot himself in the foot
4
Historic Westside may see Harlem-themed, 60-story resort
Historic Westside may see Harlem-themed, 60-story resort
5
Henderson megamansion listed for $100K per month in rent
Henderson megamansion listed for $100K per month in rent
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Man shot, killed during dispute at east Las Vegas apartment complex
Man shot, killed during dispute at east Las Vegas apartment complex
Las Vegas woman found dead, husband arrested
Las Vegas woman found dead, husband arrested
Boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas
Boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas
Las Vegas police seek suspect in shooting of teen girl
Las Vegas police seek suspect in shooting of teen girl
Man jailed in connection with east valley homicide
Man jailed in connection with east valley homicide
Woman arrested after prostitute shooting at Las Vegas park
Woman arrested after prostitute shooting at Las Vegas park