Boy slain after he, 2 others tried to rob another kid, police say

A boy was shot dead in North Las Vegas after he and two other boys reportedly tried to rob another kid — who, police allege, then got a gun and fired shots at the would-be robbers, killing one.

According to a statement released Thursday by the North Las Vegas Police Department, detectives were still investigating the fatal shooting, which happened Wednesday on the 2600 block of Donna Street.

Police say the incident began as a robbery when a “group of three male juveniles,” with at least one armed with a gun, “approached and began threatening and hitting” another boy.

The boy who was being threatened ran away and got a gun from a nearby apartment, police said. He then chased the three other boys and fired several shots, police said.

One of the boys was hit. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. His name hadn’t been released by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Thursday afternoon.

The two other boys fled.

The boy who had first been a victim, police said, was then arrested on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The two other boys who fled were arrested on suspicion of robbery with a deadly weapon.

All of the boys were booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police did not identify any of the boys or provide their ages.

