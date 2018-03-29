Boyfriend charged in death of central Las Vegas stabbing victim

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a woman found stabbed to death earlier this month in a central valley home.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a woman found stabbed to death earlier this month in a central valley home.

On March 16, Las Vegas police went to a home on the 1900 block of Cameron Street, near Oakey and Decatur boulevards, after a friend called 911 and asked officers to check on the woman.

Police found 60-year-old Julie Taylor of Las Vegas dead inside the home. According to the coroner’s office, Taylor died from multiple stab wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Taylor had been dead for several days. Police found her boyfriend, 62-year-old John Vannucci, inside the home as well.

Vannucci was hospitalized after police discovered he had taken various pills “in an attempt to end his life,” the Metropolitan Police Department said.

He was arrested the following day and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of of murder with a deadly weapon, where he remains in custody. His bail was set at $250,000.

