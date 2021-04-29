Boyfriend suspected in fatal shooting of Las Vegas woman

A boyfriend is suspected of shooting a 40-year-old woman in the neck multiple times before stealing her SUV and leaving the state, according to an arrest warrant released Thursday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A warrant was issued April 21 on one count of murder for John Ellis Jr., according to court records.

Ellis is wanted in connection with the death of Amy Mack, who was found April 19 in her home at 2485 W. Wigwam Ave. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her neck and upper body, according to the warrant from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Detectives spoke to Mack’s family and neighbors, who said Ellis had been living with her but she was planning to break up with him. No one had heard from the woman after the afternoon of the 18th.

“Amy told her family within the last few weeks John needed to move out of the residence, as their relationship had begun to deteriorate,” police wrote in the warrant.

One neighbor told police he saw Mack come home around 8 a.m. April 18 and then Ellis left in her car, which she did not allow anyone to drive, around 3 p.m. with a black bag. He returned about 15 minutes later but left the home again moments after.

Investigators found paperwork for a Glock 17 9mm registered to Ellis and six shell casings near the bedroom.

Detectives reviewed Ellis’ phone location, which showed he left Las Vegas for San Antonio, Texas, sometime after Mack was killed.

Ellis is also wanted on a warrant for a battery charge from June and a charge of taking or possessing a vehicle without the owner’s consent from January, according to court records. It was unclear if either case involved Mack.

