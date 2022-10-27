66°F
Homicides

Boyfriend suspected in woman’s fatal shooting in west Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2022 - 7:04 am
 
Updated October 27, 2022 - 11:56 am
Police were investigating the fatal shooting of a woman Thursday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The shooting was reported just after 1:20 a.m. on the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street, near West Russell Road and South Buffalo Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Investigators said the victim was shot by her boyfriend who fled the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to release the name of the victim after family has been notified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Unit at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

