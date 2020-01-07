Briefing on fatal officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas

The North Las Vegas Police Department on Tuesday was expected to release new details and body camera footage of a traffic stop last week that led to deadly police fire.

North Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The North Las Vegas Police Department on Tuesday morning was expected to release new details and body camera footage of a traffic stop last week that led to deadly police fire.

The department previously said that the incident unfolded early Thursday, after officers tried to pull over a stolen red Toyota sedan near Alexander Road and Revere Street. While officers were waiting for back up, the car took off, leading the officers on a pursuit of several miles through the city.

It culminated in the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy near Craig Road and Allen Lane, where the suspect rammed at least two vehicles, including a patrol car, prompting two officers to open fire “more than once” at the driver, the department said at the time.

The driver — identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Jamarri Daiwon Tarver, 26 — died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.