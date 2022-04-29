79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
draft fan
Draft 2022
Homicides

Brothers charged in murder case set out to fight a different man, report says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2022 - 11:34 am
 
Kevon y Von White son acusados de disparar a un hombre en un complejo de apartamentos en Las Ve ...
Kevon y Von White son acusados de disparar a un hombre en un complejo de apartamentos en Las Vegas tras una discusión. (Foto: LVMPD)

A pair of brothers accused of fatally shooting a man in an apartment complex parking lot Wednesday told police they were there to fight a different man.

Kevon White, 19, and his 21-year-old brother Von White, were arrested about 10 minutes after Isaiah Chambers was found dead in a parking lot on the 5800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Friday.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not formally identified Chambers or determined his cause and manner of death.

The White brothers were found by a Metro helicopter driving away from the parking lot in a Dodge Dart, police said. When officers stopped the car, two handguns were found in the trunk.

Von White refused to speak to police, but Kevon White said his big brother needed backup in a fight with another man. When Kevon White arrived at the apartment complex, he and his brother approached Chambers and the other man to fight.

Kevon White told police he gave his big brother a Glock 26 to hold while Kevon White fought the man on his brother’s behalf. Kevon White told police that when Chambers shot his brother in the shoulder, the 21-year-old fired back, fatally striking Chambers.

The brothers left the scene with another man driving the Dodge, but the third man had not been arrested or charged as of Friday.

Kevon and Von White are being held without bail after they were booked on murder and conspiracy charges. They are scheduled to appear in court May 3.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
2
Graney: Raiders landed perfect 1st-round pick in NFL draft
Graney: Raiders landed perfect 1st-round pick in NFL draft
3
Houston tycoon Fertitta buying 6 acres on Strip, plans resort, sources say
Houston tycoon Fertitta buying 6 acres on Strip, plans resort, sources say
4
Man dies after ‘broad daylight’ central Las Vegas shooting
Man dies after ‘broad daylight’ central Las Vegas shooting
5
State gaming regulators make inquiry into statements about gambler
State gaming regulators make inquiry into statements about gambler
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
1 man fatally shot in North Las Vegas
By / RJ

Officers were called to the area of West Carey Avenue and Simmons Street, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement Tuesday from North Las Vegas police.