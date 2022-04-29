Brothers charged in murder case set out to fight a different man, report says

Kevon and Von White are being held without bail after they were booked on murder and conspiracy charges.

A pair of brothers accused of fatally shooting a man in an apartment complex parking lot Wednesday told police they were there to fight a different man.

Kevon White, 19, and his 21-year-old brother Von White, were arrested about 10 minutes after Isaiah Chambers was found dead in a parking lot on the 5800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Friday.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not formally identified Chambers or determined his cause and manner of death.

The White brothers were found by a Metro helicopter driving away from the parking lot in a Dodge Dart, police said. When officers stopped the car, two handguns were found in the trunk.

Von White refused to speak to police, but Kevon White said his big brother needed backup in a fight with another man. When Kevon White arrived at the apartment complex, he and his brother approached Chambers and the other man to fight.

Kevon White told police he gave his big brother a Glock 26 to hold while Kevon White fought the man on his brother’s behalf. Kevon White told police that when Chambers shot his brother in the shoulder, the 21-year-old fired back, fatally striking Chambers.

The brothers left the scene with another man driving the Dodge, but the third man had not been arrested or charged as of Friday.

Kevon and Von White are being held without bail after they were booked on murder and conspiracy charges. They are scheduled to appear in court May 3.

