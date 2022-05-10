61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

Brothers were fighting over women during fatal shooting, report says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2022 - 8:45 am
 
Michael Miguel (Metropolitan Police Department)
Michael Miguel (Metropolitan Police Department)
In this April 29, 2022, file photo, Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 3900 block o ...
In this April 29, 2022, file photo, Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 27-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his brother with a shotgun told police they had argued over women they wanted to date, according to a newly released arrest report.

Michael Miguel told police his finger accidentally pulled the trigger around 8 a.m. on April 29 while he was fighting with his 18-year-old brother, Markies Miguel, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Monday.

Markies Miguel was found dead inside the trailer he shared with his brother at BlueBird Mobile Home Park, 3920 Las Vegas Blvd. North, police said.

Michael Miguel told police he returned home from Fremont Street around 7 a.m. and that the brothers started arguing over “Michael talking to females who Markies was romantically interested in,” according to the arrest report.

The suspect claimed his younger brother grabbed a shotgun and that the pair had started fighting before he shot the teen. Michael Miguel called 911 and later told police that he hid the Mossberg Maverick 88 in a nearby wash because he was afraid his brother would get in trouble for owning the weapon.

Michael Miguel is being held without bail and is expected to appear in court in June for a preliminary hearing. He faces one count of murder.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
District judge arrested in Henderson on domestic battery charge
District judge arrested in Henderson on domestic battery charge
2
Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
3
Raiders sign free-agent linebacker
Raiders sign free-agent linebacker
4
Station Casinos posts point spreads on all 17 Raiders’ games
Station Casinos posts point spreads on all 17 Raiders’ games
5
Raiders expected to pursue veteran free-agent cornerback
Raiders expected to pursue veteran free-agent cornerback
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST