Brothers were fighting over women during fatal shooting, report says

Michael Miguel (Metropolitan Police Department)

In this April 29, 2022, file photo, Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 27-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his brother with a shotgun told police they had argued over women they wanted to date, according to a newly released arrest report.

Michael Miguel told police his finger accidentally pulled the trigger around 8 a.m. on April 29 while he was fighting with his 18-year-old brother, Markies Miguel, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Monday.

Markies Miguel was found dead inside the trailer he shared with his brother at BlueBird Mobile Home Park, 3920 Las Vegas Blvd. North, police said.

Michael Miguel told police he returned home from Fremont Street around 7 a.m. and that the brothers started arguing over “Michael talking to females who Markies was romantically interested in,” according to the arrest report.

The suspect claimed his younger brother grabbed a shotgun and that the pair had started fighting before he shot the teen. Michael Miguel called 911 and later told police that he hid the Mossberg Maverick 88 in a nearby wash because he was afraid his brother would get in trouble for owning the weapon.

Michael Miguel is being held without bail and is expected to appear in court in June for a preliminary hearing. He faces one count of murder.

