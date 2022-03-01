California man shot to death in Las Vegas identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man shot to death on Saturday at a Las Vegas apartment.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

He was Michael Fryar, 42, of La Habra, California. He died of a gunshot wound of the back, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police were initially called to the 5000 block of Madre Mesa Drive, near North Decatur Boulevard and North Rancho Drive, at 9:37 a.m. after a report of an unresponsive man, according to a Sunday statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. Arriving officers found Fryar suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jail records show that Larry Underwood, 46, was arrested on a charge of open murder in connection with the shooting. It was unclear how police identified Underwood as a suspect. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

