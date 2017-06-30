California police arrest suspect in deadly Las Vegas shooting

California police arrested a man in connection with a triple shooting that left two people dead in the central valley earlier this month.

On June 13, four people were in a rental car on the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near South Arville Street, when a man sitting behind the driver shot the other three occupants.

The driver, 31-year-old Tory Barnett, and front-seat passenger, 36-year-old Jason Harvey, were killed. The backseat passenger was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the face, but survived.

Four days later, police arrested 29-year-old Delon Holston in Inglewood, California. He awaits extradition to Clark County, where he faces two counts of murder with a deadly weapon, one count of attempted murder and one count of robbery with a deadly weapon.

