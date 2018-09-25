Canyon Springs student was ‘jumped’ before fatal shooting

The 18-year-old Canyon Springs High School student killed earlier this month was “jumped” while walking home from school, newly released documents show.

Sakai Kayin French (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A poster with photos of Canyon Springs student Dalvin Brown, who was shot and killed this past Tuesday, is displayed during a candlelight vigil outside of the school at Alexander Road and North 5th Street in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The 18-year-old Canyon Springs High School student killed earlier this month was “jumped” while walking home from school, newly released documents show.

A heavily redacted arrest affidavit links Sakai French, 16, to the Sept. 11 deadly shooting of Dalvin Brown, 18, outside of Canyon Springs.

The affidavit indicates French was one of three students from the same school who are accused of planning to fight Brown. The name of the school is redacted from the document, although the Clark County School District has said French is enrolled as a junior at Cheyenne High School.

Brown was walking home about 2:35 p.m. Sept. 11 near the baseball fields on the campus’ west side when the three began “beating” him, the affidavit said. Brown was shot and later died at University Medical Center. The affidavit and a criminal complaint accuses French of pulling the trigger.

Police identified French as a suspect through witness interviews, Facebook photos and a yearbook photo, a North Las Vegas police detective wrote in the affidavit.

“(One witness) looked at the (redacted) class pictures, found a picture of Sakai French and stated, ‘That’s him,’” the affidavit said.

Witnesses told police that the three had “jumped” Brown and that somebody tried to intervene in the fight, the document said.

Eight traffic cones marked spent cartridge casings next to where Brown was found, the affidavit said.

French was arrested last week on the 3900 block of Diamond Gem Court, near Alexander and Cimarron roads. He faces counts of murder with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon on school property.

His bond was set at $1,000,000, court records show.

The other two students involved in the fight are not facing charges, police spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.