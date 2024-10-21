Car crash in central valley leads to fatal shooting, police say

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of Paradise Road near Sands Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A man who was involved in a traffic collision and drove to a convenience store was then fatally shot by the other driver in the central valley early Sunday, police say.

The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of Paradise Road near Sands and Twain avenues, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Eric Morales, 20, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on multiple felony charges to include voluntary manslaughter, police said.

Homicide detectives said the incident began when the victims were eastbound on Sands Avenue and were struck by another vehicle. They drove to a convenience store and went inside.

Shortly after, police said, the driver of the other vehicle confronted the victims inside the store. A verbal dispute followed, and the victims were shot multiple times, according to the release.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital while the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

