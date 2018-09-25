Car sought in connection with east Las Vegas fatal shooting

Police think a red two-door car may be connected to the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Lawrence Jackson Jr., who died a gunshot wound to the chest.

A screenshot from an Aug. 27, 2018, video provided by Las Vegas police shows a red two-door car leaving an apartment complex in the east valley. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle of interest in a deadly shooting that morning at the complex. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle of interest in a deadly August shooting in the east valley.

Police think a red two-door car may be connected to the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Lawrence Jackson Jr., who died a gunshot wound to the chest.

Just before 9 a.m. Aug. 27, while a Metropolitan Police Department officer was stopped at a red light at Boulder Highway and Lamb Boulevard, a vehicle pulled up next to the patrol car, police said. Jackson got out of the vehicle and told the officer he had been shot inside a nearby apartment unit on the 4300 block of Boulder Highway.

Jackson died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Police initially said his injuries didn’t appear life-threatening.

On Monday, Metro released video footage of a red two-door car backing out of a parking spot in the complex and driving off just prior to the shooting. The car was described as possibly a Honda with no rear bumper and “loud exhaust,” Metro said.

Metro determined that Jackson, whom police said had gang affiliations, had met an associate at the Boulder complex.

Police said the department’s gang unit was called to the scene, although detectives could not find a crime scene inside the complex. Metro’s homicide section has since assumed responsibility for the investigation.

His death was the 119th homicide investigated this year by Metro, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

Metro urged anybody with information to call homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

