Car wash raises funds for proper burial of Las Vegas boy, 4

Brandon Steckler watched as a group of adults and children scrubbed and shined vehicles during a Las Vegas car wash Thursday evening to raise money for his 4-year-old son’s funeral expenses.

Brandon Steckler Jr. (Brandon Steckler)

Brandon Steckler, left, and Manuel Serros, mobile car wash company owner, prepare soap at a car wash aimed at raising money to help pay funeral expenses for Brandon Steckler Jr. at The Drop in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Steckler Jr. died in a severe child abuse case on July 31. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Gabriel Geyer, 8, helps raise money to pay funeral expenses for Brandon Steckler Jr. at The Drop in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Steckler Jr. died in a severe child abuse case on July 31. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Jennifer Mendoza, founder of Gaia Moms, helps Brandon Steckler raise money for funeral expenses for his son Brandon Steckler Jr. at The Drop in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Steckler Jr. died in a severe child abuse case on July 31 (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Brandon Steckler raises money to pay funeral expenses for his son Brandon Steckler Jr. at The Drop in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Steckler Jr. died in a severe child abuse case on July 31 (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Friends and family of Brandon Steckler Jr. help raise money to pay funeral expenses for Brandon Steckler Jr. by running a car wash at The Drop in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Steckler Jr. died in a severe child abuse case on July 31. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Manuel Serros, mobile car wash company owner, photographed at a car wash aimed at raising money to help pay Brandon Steckler Jr. at The Drop in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Steckler Jr. died in a severe child abuse case on July 31. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Brandon Steckler raises money to pay funeral expenses for his son Brandon Steckler Jr. at The Drop in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Steckler Jr. died in a severe child abuse case on July 31 (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Friends and family of Brandon Steckler Jr. help raise money to pay funeral expenses for Brandon Steckler Jr. by running a car wash at The Drop in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Steckler Jr. died in a severe child abuse case on July 31. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Kosbe helps raise money to pay funeral expenses for Brandon Steckler Jr. at The Drop in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Steckler Jr. died in a severe child abuse case on July 31. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Manuel Serros, mobile car wash company owner, sprays Dayna Alvarado, sister of Brandon Steckler, at a car wash aimed at raising money to help pay funeral expenses for Brandon Steckler Jr. at The Drop in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Steckler Jr. died in a severe child abuse case on July 31. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Joaquin Rivera, director at Veterans Walk and Talk Las Vegas, helps raise money to pay funeral expenses for Brandon Steckler Jr. at The Drop in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Steckler Jr. died in a severe child abuse case on July 31. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Tracy Philips helps raise money to pay funeral expenses for Brandon Steckler Jr. at The Drop in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Steckler Jr. died in a severe child abuse case on July 31. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Sallie Valtierra, 5, helps raise money to pay funeral expenses for Brandon Steckler Jr. at The Drop in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Steckler Jr. died in a severe child abuse case on July 31. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Sallie Valtierra, 5, second from left, helps raise money to pay funeral expenses for Brandon Steckler Jr. at The Drop in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Steckler Jr. died in a severe child abuse case on July 31. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Friends and family of Brandon Steckler Jr. help raise money to pay funeral expenses for Brandon Steckler Jr. by running a car wash at The Drop in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Steckler Jr. died in a severe child abuse case on July 31. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Brandon Steckler watched as a group of adults and children scrubbed and shined vehicles during a Las Vegas car wash Thursday evening to raise money for his 4-year-old son’s funeral expenses.

“No parent, no father expects to bury they child,” Steckler said.

The 31-year-old Navy veteran joined veterans and others outside The Drop, 2770 E. Flamingo Road, for the fundraiser, which he said will go toward giving his son a proper burial befitting a military family.

Steckler said he called his son “Tuku” because he was too cool for school.

Brandon Steckler Jr. preferred suits and ties even at the age of 4, his father said. He didn’t mind getting dirty in his everyday clothes but Tuku was all business when he dressed up.

“Suit and tie, he’s not trying to play,” his dad said.

His son was figuring out what he liked to do, and everybody who met Brandon came to love him, Steckler said.

But his son’s young life was cut short July 30 when he was found with several injuries early July 30 inside of a south valley apartment and died the next day at a local hospital.

Prosecutors charged Crystal Michele Stephens, the 42-year-old woman who was watching Brandon, with murder and child abuse resulting in substantial bodily or mental harm.

Stephens told police on July 30 that she had been caring for Brandon and his sibling for the past two weeks, the report said. She said that she was a friend of the boy’s parents and that his mother was living in an unspecified shelter.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not yet released Brandon’s cause and manner of death. However, a doctor treating Brandon during his July 30 hospitalization noted he had suffered severe abuse-related injuries.

The boy had suffered multiple broken ribs, bruises and abrasions “over the entirety of his body,” malnutrition, burns and possible rat bites, Stephens’ arrest report said.

His dad declined to speak about the case on advice from his lawyer.

Steckler is a member of a veterans support group called Veterans Walk and Talk. The group’s Las Vegas leader, Joaquin Rivera, helped organize the car wash. Companies and organizations backing the car wash wanted to show support for Steckler, he said.

“We got your six,” Rivera said, referencing a supportive military saying.

Steckler remembers picking up pizza — Brandon’s favorite food — on the way on home from work on occasion. His son would smell it through the door and start cheering before Steckler walked into the house.

He watched wrestling, anime and martial arts with his dad. Brandon would imitate professional wrestling moves, Steckler said.

“He would jump off the back of the couch and hit you with (an) elbow drop that ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage himself would be proud of,” Steckler said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.