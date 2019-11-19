Cause of death unknown for woman found encased in concrete
A cause and manner of death could not be determined for a 24-year-old model found encased in concrete, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday.
Esmeralda Gonzalez worked in the adult entertainment industry and was last seen alive in late May in Las Vegas. Authorities said she was at the Las Vegas home of Christopher Prestipino, 45, when she was killed.
Police and prosecutors said she was then encased in concrete and dumped in the desert north of the Las Vegas Valley.
Three people are charged her death. Prestipino, 45, is charged with murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy. Prestipino’s roommate, Casandra Garrett, 39, and his girlfriend, Lisa Mort, 31, also are charged in the slaying.
The coroner’s office said Tuesday both the cause and manner of death for Gonzalez are listed as “undetermined.”
