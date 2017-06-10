Central Las Vegas adult store employee shoots, kills 1

Las Vegas police are investigating after an employee shot and killed someone inside Adult World, 3781 Meade Ave. on Friday, June 9, 2017. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after an employee shot and killed someone inside a central valley adult store late Friday.

Officers responded about 7 p.m. to the shooting at Adult World, 3781 Meade Ave., near South Valley View Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. C.J. Jenkins said.

Before the shooting, the employee and the other person were arguing inside the business, Jenkins said. The argument turned into a fight, during which the employee pulled a gun on the other person and fatally fired.

The person shot was later declared dead at University Medical Center’s trauma unit.

After the shooting, the employee stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. As of 8:30 p.m., it was unclear if the employee would face charges.

The county coroner will name the person killed once relatives have been notified.

3781 Meade Avenue, Las Vegas, NV