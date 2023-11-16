Central Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead

The shooting occurred Monday around 12:10 a.m. near Sahara Avenue and Joe W Brown Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A shooting in central Las Vegas early Monday left one person dead, police said in a statement released more than two days afterward.

At around 12:10 a.m. officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Sherwood Street, near Sahara Avenue and Joe W Brown Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

Police did not provide information about the fatal shooting until Wednesday morning. Typically, the department holds a news conference at the scene and the next day sends out a news release.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.