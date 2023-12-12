Charges modified to murder in North Las Vegas homicide

Joshua Chin, who was arrested Nov. 12, had been charged with attempted murder. Charges have been amended to murder since the victim died, according to a news release.

Joshua Alexander Chinn (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A homeless man has been arrested in the Nov. 9 beating death of another homeless man, according to North Las Vegas police.

Joshua Alexander Chin, who was arrested Nov. 12, had been charged with attempted murder. Charges have been amended to murder since the victim died, according to a news release.

On Nov. 9, medical personnel responded to the 300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard where an injured man was under the metal grates of a car wash. The victim was transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was placed on life support but later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead Dec. 9.

The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about the crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

