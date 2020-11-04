Child among 4 killed, says witness to Henderson police shooting

The Henderson Police Department has not released the ages of the four people killed during a shooting on Tuesday at The Douglas at Stonelake Apartments.

A neighbor who witnessed the aftermath of a police shooting in Henderson on Tuesday said a child was among four people killed.

Four people were killed and one person was injured Tuesday at The Douglas at Stonelake Apartments, 1445 Stonelake Cove Ave., near Stephanie Street and Wigwam Parkway, the Henderson Police Department said.

Police on Tuesday did not release the ages of the people in the shooting, and it was unclear who was injured prior to officers’ arrival, and who may have been shot by police.

Little information has been released about the shooting as of Wednesday afternoon, but Capt. Jason Kuzik said Tuesday that police were called to the complex after a 911 caller reported hearing gunfire and seeing a person with a gunshot wound.

Officers then found a “possible suspect” in a nearby car, he said.

“Officers attempted to contact his individual and this contact resulted in an officer-involved shooting,” Kuzik said.

Neighbor Justin Mickanen, 27, told the Review-Journal on Wednesday that he watched the event surrounding the shooting, which happened in the complex’s parking lot, from his first-floor window. He saw police surround a car with a man inside, and after gunfire rang out, police pulled “what looks like a young boy” from the car.

Mickanen said he ducked for cover once he realized police were about to fire, so he didn’t see the actual shooting. Neighbors on Wednesday, including Parisa Afghani, said they didn’t know if the man opened fire before police did.

“(Police) said ‘get the f—— kid out’ after they already shot” at the car, Afghani told the Review-Journal, describing watching the shooting from another building’s balcony.

Mickanen said, from his vantage point, the man in the car was not obeying police commands. Before officers arrived, Mickanen also saw a woman outside his window screaming in Spanish, and the only word he could make out was “ninos.”

The 27-year-old said he watched as police tried to save the child, whose body was placed feet from his window. While he doesn’t know if the man shot the child, he said he assumed that’s what happened.

“I hope (the police) bullets didn’t shoot the kid,” he said. “At a certain point they were going to have to shoot and kill the driver if they wanted to save this kid’s life.”

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

