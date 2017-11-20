Child killed, teen critical in southern Las Vegas stabbing

A young girl was killed and her brother injured in a stabbing in the southern valley, Las Vegas police said Monday.
The teens were at the Budget Suites extended-stay motel in the 8400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South for at least 12 hours before officers were called about 11:20 a.m., police said.
Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said the 12-year-old girl was stabbed in the chest. Her 15-year-old brother was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with stab wounds and a fractured skull, McGrath said.
The stabbings are related to a domestic violence incident Sunday night in the northeast valley, police said. A man and woman were hospitalized after he attacked her with a blunt object and shot himself on the 5200 block of East Craig Road just before 6 p.m., police said.
McGrath said the man and woman are the teens’ parents. The man who shot himself had a no contact order with the girl as Child Protective Services investigated him.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
8400 Las Vegas Boulevard South, las vegas, nv