76°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

Clark Country coroner IDs man shot to death in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2022 - 4:54 pm
 
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A person shot to death at a North Las Vegas intersection on Sunday night has been identified as a 27-year-old man.

He was Luiz Saingz-Verdugo, of North Las Vegas. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas said Friday that officers were called to the intersection of East Carey Avenue and North McCarran Street at 9:30 p.m.

Police responded after an argument that led to a shooting, Cuevas said. On Monday, Cuevas said a person had been detained but no arrests had been made, and police were “reviewing” the case.

Additional details about the situation were not available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Teen critical following shooting near Summerlin
Teen critical following shooting near Summerlin
2
EDITORIAL: Biden takes another step ‘in the wrong direction’
EDITORIAL: Biden takes another step ‘in the wrong direction’
3
‘Feels like a miracle’: BTS thrills in second Vegas show
‘Feels like a miracle’: BTS thrills in second Vegas show
4
Dangerous Monday winds may reach 70 mph; extreme caution advised
Dangerous Monday winds may reach 70 mph; extreme caution advised
5
Manilow cancels Westgate show, ‘Probably just a cold’
Manilow cancels Westgate show, ‘Probably just a cold’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST