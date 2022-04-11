Clark Country coroner IDs man shot to death in North Las Vegas

Man identified as Luiz Saingz-Verdugo, of North Las Vegas. Saingz-Verdugo died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A person shot to death at a North Las Vegas intersection on Sunday night has been identified as a 27-year-old man.

He was Luiz Saingz-Verdugo, of North Las Vegas. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas said Friday that officers were called to the intersection of East Carey Avenue and North McCarran Street at 9:30 p.m.

Police responded after an argument that led to a shooting, Cuevas said. On Monday, Cuevas said a person had been detained but no arrests had been made, and police were “reviewing” the case.

Additional details about the situation were not available.

