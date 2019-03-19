Clark County Coroner IDs couple found dead in Boulder City home

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The couple found dead this weekend in Boulder City of an apparent murder-suicide has been identified.

They were Linda M. Sandoval, 75, and William R. Sandoval, 77, the Clark County coroner’s office said. They each died of gunshot wounds to the head. The coroner ruled Linda Sandoval’s death a homicide, and William Sandoval’s death a suicide.

Officers from the Boulder City Police Department found the couple Sunday at a residence on the 700 block of Capri Drive, near Georgia Avenue and Adams Boulevard, after a welfare check was requested.

It was unclear how long they had been dead. Officers found a weapon at the scene.

“Boulder City is not immune from crime, and it’s especially tough for family, friends and neighbors who are left with more questions than answers at this time,” Police Chief Tim Shea previously said in a statement. “We send our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the couple.”

No further information was immediately available.

