Clark County coroner IDs homeless man who was fatally stabbed

A homeless man who was stabbed to death in the south central valley late last month has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Michael Lyndon Patty, 55, was found Jan. 28 slumped against a wall in an area near Paradise and Flamingo roads, police said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died of a stab wound to the chest, police said.

Police have not arrested anyone in Patty’s death.

