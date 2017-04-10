Clark County coroner IDs Laughlin toddler who died April 5

Tracy Thompson has been charged with murder in the death of his 1-year-old daughter on April 5, 2017. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 1-year-old Laughlin girl killed earlier this month.

According to the coroner’s office, the child’s name was Diamond Thompson.

Police responded about 9 p.m. on April 2 to the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Laughlin where someone had taken the critically injured child for treatment. She later was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Her father, 24-year-old Tracy Thompson, initially was booked on battery charges but was rebooked on a murder charge after his daughter’s death on April 5.

He faces five counts of child abuse and one count of murder.

Thompson is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.