Clark County coroner IDs man stabbed while driving

The man who police suspect was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend while he was driving has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Claude Thomas, 27, died Friday of a single stab wound to his chest, the coroner’s office determined.

Las Vegas police said that Thomas rear-ended a 2004 Mercedes into a black truck near West Sahara Avenue and Highland Drive, east of Interstate 15, after a woman in the passenger seat had stabbed him. The two were in a relationship, police said.

The woman was detained Friday night, although county booking logs indicate that she was not in custody as of Sunday evening. Police have not said what precipitated the stabbing.

His death was the 118th homicide in the county and the 98th homicide investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department this year, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.