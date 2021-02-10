Clark County coroner IDs teen girl who died in shooting

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the teenager who was shot to death at a northeast Las Vegas Valley apartment complex last week.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the teenager who was shot to death at a northeast Las Vegas Valley apartment complex last week.

She was Nakaila Daniels, a 17-year-old North Las Vegas resident, according to the coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police responded on Feb 2. to the Desert Ridge Apartments at 7055 E. Lake Mead Blvd., near Los Feliz Street, after receiving a report of gunshots.

Officers who went to the scene found one person dead, police said. Then, officers were told a teen boy had been taken to North Vista Hospital in North Las Vegas with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators believed his injuries were connected with the shooting that killed the girl.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters the shooting apparently occurred as an argument was happening outside an upstairs apartment. A man inside reportedly fired multiple rounds, hitting the boy several times and Daniels at least once.

The man who lives in the apartment was taken into custody for questioning, but on Tuesday, Metro spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said the shooting was being considered self-defense and no further information would be provided.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.