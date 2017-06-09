Clark County coroner IDs victim of ‘execution’

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner has identified the man whom Las Vegas police have described as the victim of “an execution.”

A passer-by found Jerry Lee Moore, 65, handcuffed and bleeding from the head Monday night on the 1800 block of Cypress Trail, near Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard.

The coroner said Moore died from a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police said Friday morning no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact the homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

