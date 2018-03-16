Clark County coroner rules 6-month-old’s death a homicide

The Clark County coroner determined the death of a 6-month-old girl in October was a homicide.

Anthony Martzen (Henderson Police Department)

The Clark County coroner determined the death of a 6-month-old girl in October was a homicide.

Aaliyah Chavez-Martzen was hospitalized on Oct. 23 after police responded to reports of an infant who had stopped breathing at a home near Sunset Road and Boulder Highway.

She died two days later at the University Medical Center. According to the coroner’s office, Chavez-Martzen died from abusive head trauma.

The girl’s father, 21-year-old Anthony Martzen, was arrested a few days after her death. He’s in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. He faces one count of open murder and three three counts of child abuse or neglect with substantial bodily or mental harm.

Martzen is being held without bail.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.