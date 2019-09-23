Clark County coroner says blunt force caused 5-year-old’s death

The Clark County coroner’s office determined that a young girl who died at a hospital after a reported medical episode was killed by blunt force injuries.

An undated photo of Janiyah Russell, 5, who died on Sept. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. Her father's girlfriend, 23-year-old Shevhuan Miller, faces a murder charge in connection with the death. (Tesha Anderson)

Janiyah Russell, 5, was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Sept. 12 after someone called 911 dispatch seeking help for a child who was “suffering a medical episode” at The Suites, an extended-stay apartment complex near Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue, police said. She died less than an hour later.

The following day, her father’s girlfriend was arrested on suspicion of murder. Shevhuan Miller, 23, faces one count of open murder and one count of child abuse or neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to jail records.

After Miller’s first hearing, family members told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that she had been watching the girl before she was hospitalized.

Miller is currently held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2.

