Clark County coroner’s office IDs man found dead in Henderson

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was found dead last week in a Henderson mobile home community.

Dustin Keith Callison, 49, died of a single stab wound to the chest. The coroner’s office on Friday ruled his death a homicide.

Henderson police on April 17 received an anonymous tip of a body on the 1800 block of Ward Drive, near Boulder Highway and Sunset Road. Officers found Callison inside a recreational vehicle.

No other details surrounding his death were immediately available. Police spokesman Scott Williams said investigators have a few possible suspects identified, but no arrests had been made as of Friday.

“Now it’s a matter of locating and interviewing these suspects,” Williams said.

He is encouraging anyone with information to call police at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.