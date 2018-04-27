Clark County coroner’s office IDs man found dead in Henderson

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was found dead last week in a Henderson mobile home community.
Dustin Keith Callison, 49, died of a single stab wound to the chest. The coroner’s office on Friday ruled his death a homicide.
Henderson police on April 17 received an anonymous tip of a body on the 1800 block of Ward Drive, near Boulder Highway and Sunset Road. Officers found Callison inside a recreational vehicle.
No other details surrounding his death were immediately available. Police spokesman Scott Williams said investigators have a few possible suspects identified, but no arrests had been made as of Friday.
“Now it’s a matter of locating and interviewing these suspects,” Williams said.
He is encouraging anyone with information to call police at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
