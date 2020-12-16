50°F
Homicides

Clark County jail inmate dies after suffering injuries in beating

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2020 - 10:17 am
 
Steven Revell (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
A Clark County Detention Center inmate who was badly beaten Sunday has died, and police said they plan to pursue a murder charge against another inmate.

Las Vegas police officer Larry Hadfield said the injured inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday. The man was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. He died at the hospital Tuesday night.

“The victim was taken off of life support yesterday evening,” Hadfield said Wednesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office said on Wednesday morning that they were not ready to release the name of the victim because the investigation is ongoing.

Hadfield said a cellmate of the victim, Steven Revell, 39, was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the jailhouse attack. After the inmate’s death, Hadfield said police will pursue a murder charge in the case.

Revell, who is homeless, was housed at the jail on another attempted murder charge stemming from the stabbing of a Nebraska man at the Fremont Street Experience on Dec. 5. Police said that attack was “completely unprovoked.” The victim in that case survived.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

