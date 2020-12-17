60°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Homicides

Clark County jail inmate may be charged with cellmate’s death

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2020 - 3:40 pm
 
Steven Revell (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Steven Revell (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An inmate in the Clark County Detention Center may face an open murder charge after Las Vegas police said his cellmate was strangled on Sunday.

A corrections officer conducting a walkthrough at the jail found 59-year-old Blancy Yonko unresponsive in a cell on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release Thursday. Officers detained Yonko’s cellmate, 39-year-old Steven Revell, and took Yonko to University Medical Center in critical condition.

An investigation indicates that the cellmates “had a confrontation inside their cell” and that Revell strangled Yonko, police said in the release. Yonko died at the hospital on Tuesday.

Police said they will pursue an open murder charge in the case, but Revell has not yet been charged with that offense.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not yet determined Yonko’s cause and manner of death.

Revell, who is homeless, was housed at the jail on an attempted murder charge stemming from the stabbing of a Nebraska man at the Fremont Street Experience on Dec. 5. Police said that attack was “completely unprovoked.” The victim in that case survived.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
NHP bodycam video shows driver after crash that killed 5 cyclists
NHP bodycam video shows driver after crash that killed 5 cyclists
2
Abuse of 9-year-old girl, toddler worst ‘ever seen,’ official says
Abuse of 9-year-old girl, toddler worst ‘ever seen,’ official says
3
Tony Hsieh’s family tried to get him into rehab, Utah records show
Tony Hsieh’s family tried to get him into rehab, Utah records show
4
Raiders’ new defensive coordinator learned to lead in Vietnam
Raiders’ new defensive coordinator learned to lead in Vietnam
5
3-year-old boy shot, killed in northeast Las Vegas
3-year-old boy shot, killed in northeast Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man found shot to death in central Las Vegas Valley
By / RJ

About 10:30 a.m., police went to a business on the 3000 block of Contract Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard and Mojave Road, after receiving a report of a man who was dead from a gunshot wound.