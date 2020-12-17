Clark County jail inmate may be charged with cellmate’s death

A Clark County Detention Center inmate may face an open murder charge after Las Vegas police said his cellmate was strangled on Sunday.

Steven Revell (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A corrections officer conducting a walkthrough at the jail found 59-year-old Blancy Yonko unresponsive in a cell on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release Thursday. Officers detained Yonko’s cellmate, 39-year-old Steven Revell, and took Yonko to University Medical Center in critical condition.

An investigation indicates that the cellmates “had a confrontation inside their cell” and that Revell strangled Yonko, police said in the release. Yonko died at the hospital on Tuesday.

Police said they will pursue an open murder charge in the case, but Revell has not yet been charged with that offense.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not yet determined Yonko’s cause and manner of death.

Revell, who is homeless, was housed at the jail on an attempted murder charge stemming from the stabbing of a Nebraska man at the Fremont Street Experience on Dec. 5. Police said that attack was “completely unprovoked.” The victim in that case survived.

