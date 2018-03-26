Clark County sheriff announces arrests in 10 homicides tied to MS-13 gang

Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced Monday that members of the MS-13 gang have killed 10 people within the past year in Clark County, and five suspects are in federal custody.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo speaks during a press conference, Monday, March 26, 2018, to discuss a series of homicides taking place in Southern Nevada. (Rio Lacanlale/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced Monday that members of the MS-13 gang have killed 10 people within the past year in Clark County, and five suspects are in federal custody.

“The suspects involved in these crimes are extremely violent, and killed their victims over as little as identifying with another gang or participating in street-level narcotics sales,” Lombardo told reporters at a news conference.

The string of killings happened between March 2017 and March 2018. At least six of the victims were kidnapped before they were killed, police said, and their bodies were dumped in a mountain area.

Lombardo said all of the victims either were shot or stabbed multiple times.

He said the investigation has been a priority for the Metropolitan Police Department for the last few months.

“This has required immense dedication and hard work by our homicide detail and our gang unit,” Lombardo said. “They were able to piece together a case in three months, which is a short period of time with an investigation of this magnitude.”

MS-13 is a violent gang with ties to Central American countries and the California prison system. Lt. John Leon said the gang has about 50 members in Clark County.

At a news conference with Lombardo on Monday, homicide Capt. Robert Plummer said the suspects were taken into custody March 2 on Jones Boulevard.

“Our homicide detectives later learned that when the suspects were stopped, they were on their way to commit another murder,” Plummer said.

Eight suspects initially were arrested, but Lombardo said three since have been cleared and have provided “vital information” to the investigation.

Among the five remaining suspects who are in federal custody is one juvenile. Three of the suspects are from El Salvador, and one is from Honduras. Lombardo did not release the suspects’ names.

Lombardo said the case has been turned over to the U.S. attorney’s office. The suspects are being held on immigration-related charges. Other charges recommended by police include kidnapping, assault with the intent to commit murder and first-degree murder.

Police recovered 18 firearms during the investigation, including an AR-15, semiautomatic pistols and shotguns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.