Community gathers to support family of slain mother

Makayla Adams' parents Monica and Donald Miner release balloons into the sky outside the Marble Manor Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Makayla Adams' parents Monica and Donald Miner release balloons into the sky outside the Marble Manor Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Donald Miner holds his eight-month-old granddaughter Amoura outside the Marble Manor Community Center before balloons were released in honor of Makayla Adams on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Family of Makayla Adams and community members prepare to release balloons into the sky outside the Marble Manor Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Colorful balloons are released into the sky outside the Marble Manor Community Center in honor of Makayla Adams on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 800 block of Reed Place around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. 2022 (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A central Las Vegas neighborhood gathered Saturday morning to support the family of a 20-year-old mother who was fatally stabbed this week.

The Marble Manor Community Center hosted a vigil and balloon release attended by about 30 people, including the family of Makayla Adams.

“She was a great mom. She was a new mom, her baby’s only 8 months and she loved her daughter to death, literally,” said Monica Miner, mother of the slain woman.

Makayla Adams died from stab wounds to her midsection and was found dead by her family Tuesday night. Police said she was found inside her home in the 800 block of Reed Place, near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Bonanza Road, with her 8-month-old daughter, Amoura, who was unharmed.

Her mother said Adams’ last act was to protect Amoura.

“She gave her life for her daughter’s life,” Monica Miner said.

Makayla Adams’ ex-boyfriend Michael Ricks, 24, was arrested in San Diego on Wednesday and faces charges of open murder, burglary with a deadly weapon, and child abuse.

Metropolitan Police Department officials have said the two got into a dispute Tuesday night and that Ricks allegedly stabbed Makayla Adams during the dispute and fled to San Diego.

“I know from all of this Makayla would want just somebody that’s in her situation to hear her story and hope that they learn,” Miner said. “If you’re in a domestic violence situation and you don’t know how to get out, ask for help. Makayla didn’t ask for help until later, and when she did ask, she always went back. Don’t go back, that’s the biggest mistake.”

Monica Miner said her daughter had left Ricks two months ago.

‘For Makayla’

On Saturday, Miner, her husband, Donald Miner, and Makayla Adams’ three siblings sat on couches inside the community center facing community leaders and neighbors during the event.

The words “Healing Time” were written out in dry erase marker on a small whiteboard perched on an easel on the side of the room.

Representatives from Trauma Intervention Program of Southern Nevada and the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority offered condolences and support to the family and resources for community members.

Baby Amoura started the gathering in her stroller but by the end was in the arms of her grandfather, Donald Miner. She intently watched each speaker, her eyes wide open.

The group then walked outside and released dozens of purple, blue and white balloons into the clear sky. A large blue M and A were released with all the balloons. “For Makayla,” the crowd said as the balloons floated away. Makayla Adams’ favorite colors were purple and teal, her mom said.

‘Always made the room feel positive’

Tears rolled down Antonio Adams’ face as he talked about his older sister.

“It’s hard. It’s going to be,” the 18-year-old said. “Losing a family member really close is really hard.”

“She was loving. She loved everybody. Everybody loved her,” he said. “She was an amazing person overall. People enjoyed her presence because she always made the room feel positive.”

Antonio Adams smiled and laughed when recalling a time when he and his sister were at the movies and he threw popcorn at her during the movie and she returned the favor.

“We had our differences and our arguments but at the end of the day we made sure we laughed and we cried about all of it,” he said. “Because you know that’s what siblings do.”

Saturday’s event was the second held for Makayla Adams by the Marble Manor community. The first was a Wednesday night vigil on Reed Place.

“It truly means a lot. I’ve never seen anything like it in person,” Monica Miner said. “Before, I’ve only seen it on TV so for everyone to show my daughter support and show us support just means the world to me.”

