Convicted killer dies in Carson City hospital

Manuel Marques (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An inmate serving time for first-degree murder died at a Carson City hospital, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Manuel Marques, 58, died about 4:30 a.m. on May 20 at Carson Tahoe Regional Hospital, according to a statement from department spokeswoman Brooke Keast. Marques was housed at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center prior to his transfer to the hospital.

Marques, who was imprisoned in November 2004, was serving a sentence of 40 years to life for the murder and a consecutive sentence of 20 years to life for the use of a deadly weapon.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner will determine his cause of death. No relatives have been located.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.