An attorney for Margaret Rudin, convicted of killing her millionaire husband in one of Las Vegas’ most celebrated trials, said the 76-year-old prisoner could be paroled as early as December.

The Nevada Parole Board held a hearing for Rudin on Wednesday in Las Vegas but did not render a decision. Rudin participated via videoconference from the Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center in North Las Vegas.

Defense attorney Travis Barrick, who attended the hearing, said his client is up for parole on Dec. 15.

‘I can’t imagine a universe where she poses a risk to the public,” Barrick told a panel of three parole board commissioners.

Rudin has been serving a 20-year-to-life sentence for killing her fifth husband, Ron Rudin, in 1994. He was shot in the head while he slept. In his will, he left instructions for extra investigation if he died in a violent manner.

