Convicted killer Margaret Rudin walks out of Las Vegas prison

Margaret Rudin was released from the Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center on Friday morning after serving nearly 20 years for killing her husband in Las Vegas.

John Momot confers with Margaret Rudin in court in 2001. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Margaret Rudin and her attorney Jordan Savage listen while Judge Joseph Bonaventure rules that she has to wear prison clothing during the hearing on June 16, 2000. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Margaret Rudin sits in an empty courtroom waiting for her attorneys to arrive in this undated photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Margaret Rudin drops her head while her attorneys Michael Amador, left, John Momot and Tom Pitaro listen to the verdict in 2001. Rudin was convicted in the December 1994 murder of her husband and real estate magnate, Ronald Rudin. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Margaret Rudin was released from prison Friday morning after serving nearly 20 years for killing her husband in Las Vegas.

Rudin’s attorney, Greg Mullanax, picked his client up as she walked out of the Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center in northeast Las Vegas and spoke briefly with national and local news media assembled outside.

“It has been kind of a traumatic experience for her so she’s happy to get out,” he said. “She just wants to get out and get as far away as she can.”

Mullanax reiterated the defense stance that Rudin was improperly convicted.

“She’s innocent,” Mullanax said, calling the trial that resulted in her conviction “a fraud and a sham.”

“Margaret Rudin is innocent. We are still fighting for her innocence. We are hoping that the federal court will grant her a new trial.”

Rudin’s husband, Ron Rudin, disappeared in December, 1994. The millionaire real estate developer’s burned remains were found in January 1995 near Nelson’s Landing at Lake Mohave. Authorities said he was shot in the head as he slept in the couple’s Las Vegas home.

Margaret Rudin, now 76, came under suspicion almost immediately from Las Vegas detectives. She was indicted on a murder charge in April 1997 in what authorities said was a crime committed for financial gain. Before she could be arrested, though, she fled Las Vegas and remained on the run until she was apprehended in Revere, Massachusetts, in the fall of 1999.

National exposure

The case received national media attention. The television show “America’s Most Wanted” featured Rudin’s case repeatedly, dubbing Rudin a “black widow.”

In May 2001, Margaret Rudin was convicted of first-degree murder by a Clark County grand jury and sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole. Nevada’s Parole Board granted her parole in October.

Margaret Rudin has maintained her innocence to this day.

“I hope her life is better when she gets out,” Mullanax said in a prior interview with the Review-Journal. “She will be able to see her daughter and her grandkids. That’s one of the hardest things about being incarcerated, being 2,000 miles from her family. Hopefully she’ll be able to re-establish relationships with her daughter and family. She’s been in there for 20-something years and I think she’s doing well considering the circumstances.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.