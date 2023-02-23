Convicted killer tied to 2004 cold case homicide

DNA evidence linked Norman Flowers to the 2004 killing of Keysha Brown.

A man convicted of three 2005 murders strangled a woman to death in 2004, police said Thursday.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said DNA evidence linked 48-year-old Norman Flowers to the killing of Keysha Brown.

In October 2004, Brown was found dead in a bathtub inside her apartment in the 700 block of East Flamingo Road.

An autopsy revealed Brown had been strangled to death and had been stabbed. Witnesses interviewed at the time provided a description of a possible suspect seen arriving and leaving the apartment, but that person was never identified, according to Johansson.

A review of Brown’s case in August by Det. Dan Long led to a request for additional DNA testing of evidence located on Brown during her autopsy. Long had been part of a 2005 murder investigation in which Flowers was the suspect.

Johansson said Brown’s murder was similar to three from 2005 in that there was a sexual aspect to the crime, a similarity in how the deaths occurred and in how the bodies were placed.

“All of those together made Det. Long instantly believe that he was working another murder involving Norman Flowers,” Johansson said.

As Johansson spoke during an afternoon press conference, members of Brown’s family stood behind him, wiping tears from their eyes. Brown’s daughter Khaliaah Brown briefly spoke through tears.

“I just want to say thank you to the police department,” she said.

Flowers in 2005 had entered an Alford plea for two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 45-year-old Marilee Coote and 24-year-old Rena Gonzales.

In October 2008, Flowers was convicted of the 2005 murder of 18-year-old Sheila Quarles, the daughter of Flowers’ former girlfriend. Quarles died in March 2005.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that an arrest warrant was filed Thursday against Flowers on charges of sexual assault and open murder.

Flowers remains at High Desert State Prison where he is serving life in prison.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.