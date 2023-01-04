Convicted murderer beaten to death at county jail, records show

The Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday that a man who killed his wife nearly 34 years ago was beaten to death in jail.

Mitchell Harris (Nevada Department of Corrections)

The Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday that a man who killed his wife nearly 34 years ago was beaten to death in jail.

Mitchell Harris, 69, died Sept. 28 at University Medical Center from blunt force injuries of the head and neck, according to the coroner’s office, which said a fight inside Harris’ cell at the Clark County Detention Center led to his death.

Court records show that Harris was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1990 after he was found guilty of murder.

He stabbed his ex-wife, Nancy, with an ice pick in 1989 at the Texaco gas station at Sahara and Eastern avenues, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal archives.

Harris was shot four times at the gas station by off-duty police officer Blaine Haggie, who told reporters at the time that he was on his way to work and that Harris turned the ice pick on him when Haggie demanded that the man stop.

During grand jury proceedings, Haggie said Harris had the eyes “of a crazed animal,” according to Review-Journal archives. Harris was a former Nevada Test Site employee who had beaten his ex-wife before because of money disputes, prosecutors argued.

Deputy District Attorney William Henry said prosecutors would seek the death penalty in the case, but it was unclear why 14 months later Harris was given a life sentence. It was also unclear why the inmate was at the Clark County jail when the fight occurred.

The Metropolitan Police Department, which oversees the jail, never disclosed the killing. The death was disclosed in records that the Las Vegas Review-Journal obtained this week from the coroner’s office.

Officials have not said whether anyone has been charged in the killing.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.