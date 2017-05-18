ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Corner IDs man shot to death after fight in northeast Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2017 - 9:47 am
 

The Clark County Coroner’s office identified the man shot and killed Tuesday night after a fight in a northeast Las Vegas Valley home.

Bradley Pacheco, 39, died at University Medical Center Tuesday after the man he was fighting retrieved a gun and shot him, police said.

Russell Fotter, 23, was arrested in the shooting, and faces one charge of open murder.

The coroner said Pacheco died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. His death was ruled a homicide.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

