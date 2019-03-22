Coroner confirms cause, manner in Las Vegas murder-suicide

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates an apparent murder-suicide in the 5400 block of Eastern Avenue on Wednesday, March. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates an apparent murder-suicide in the 5400 block of Eastern Avenue in Henderson, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman)

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the cause and manner of death for two people who died in what police say was a murder-suicide Wednesday morning in the central valley.

Shiloh J. Delph, 22, and Sonya White, 23, each died of gunshot wounds to the head, the coroner’s office said. Delph’s death was ruled a suicide, and White’s was ruled a homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department originally reported Delph’s age as 23, but the coroner’s office confirmed that the Las Vegas man was 22. Delph often went by his middle name, Jeremiah, police said Thursday.

About 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, a driver heading north on Eastern Avenue between Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue called 911 after witnessing a southbound car hit a curb and cross all of the travel lanes, eventually coming to a stop in the northbound lanes, police said.

The 911 caller then ran to the car and found that the windows had been shot out and that both the driver, Delph and White, a North Las Vegas resident, were dead from gunshot wounds.

Metro has identified Delph as the shooter. Officials believe that he shot White before turning the gun on himself.

The two had been seen together at Town Square Las Vegas prior to the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.