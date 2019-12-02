Coroner confirms mother deliberately set fire that killed her, 6-year-old son

The death of a 6-year-old boy in an October house fire has been ruled a homicide and his mother’s death classified as a suicide.

Pictures and flowers were lined up Tuesday, October 15, 2019, during a vigil for 47-year-old Renai Palmer and her son, 6-year-old Gavin Palmer. The two died in a house fire on Oct. 8 at a west Las Vegas Valley home. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Photos of Gavin Murray Palmer, who was lost in a house fire, during a candlelight vigil in his memory at Centennial Hills Park in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The death of a 6-year-old boy in an October house fire has been ruled a homicide and his mother’s death classified as a suicide.

Gavin Palmer and his mother, Renai Palmer, 47, both of Las Vegas, perished in the Oct. 8 blaze at 1930 Fox Canyon Circle, near West Oakey Boulevard and South Cimarron Road. Authorities said previously they suspected the boy’s mother deliberately set the blaze that killed them both.

The Clark County coroner’s office confirmed that scenario on Monday, ruling Gavin Palmer’s death a homicide and Renai Palmer’s death a suicide. Both died from carbon monoxide poisoning, with smoke inhalation and thermal injuries listed as contributing factors.

