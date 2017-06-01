Coroner identified a man shot multiple times and left hanging out of car

A man who died after he was shot multiple times in a parked car Tuesday has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

He was 23-year-old Robert Ceazer Sandoval of Fontana, California.

At about 2:20 p.m., police responded to the site of the deadly shooting on the 2800 block of Holmes Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive. Police found Sandoval’s body hanging out of the car and partly covered with a sheet.

North Las Vegas police said the shooting does not look like a random act of violence. Police have named no suspects.

The coroner’s office ruled the death a homicide and cited multiple gunshot wounds as the cause of death.

This is the 93rd homicide in Clark County in 2017 and the 13th homicide investigated by North Las Vegas police.

