Coroner identifies 2 killed by Las Vegas police

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified three men who were fatally shot last week, including two who were killed by police.

Police fatally shot the man connected to a Friday afternoon homicide near the 6200 block of West Spring Mountain Road on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, authorities said, a man stepped out of his home with a firearm pointed at officers on the 8400 block of West Shady Shores Circle, near North Rampart Boulevard.

Officer Jahmaal Crosby, 27, shot the resident, and the man died at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The coroner’s office said Rodney Finch, 62, of Las Vegas, died from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Two hours later, SWAT Officer Dewane Ferrin, 49, shot a homicide suspect who police said had taken a hostage near the 6200 block of West Spring Mountain Road.

The man shot by police was identified as Jose Cabrera Hernandez, 49. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office ruled.

Earlier that day, Metro homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said, Cabrera Hernandez walked into a house on the 200 block of Kipling Street, near South Jones Boulevard and West Washington Avenue, around 12:30 p.m. Friday and shot a man who was cleaning the house to be sold.

The man who was working on the house was identified by the coroner’s office as Jano Gonzalez Blanco, 48. He died a the scene.

Ferrin shot Cabrera Hernandez as he was being taken into custody, police said, and he died at the scene.

The hostage was unharmed, and no officers were injured in either shooting.

