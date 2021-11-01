Coroner identifies 3 killed in separate weekend shootings

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified three people killed in separate shootings over the weekend.

The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

They were Graciela Gomez, 22, Deldridge Jones, 26 and Ashley Green, 26.

Gomez, of Las Vegas, killed at a house party early Sunday morning on the 200 block of Beesley Drive. Police said five men were “refused entry” to the house, and later drove past the area and fired “several rounds.”

She died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and her death was ruled a homicide. Two other people were taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Jones was killed at an apartment complex in east Las Vegas late Saturday night.

Police were called to the 5100 block of East Twain Avenue at 10:40 p.m. and found Jones suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Jones had been in an altercation with “several other people” about a vehicle, police said Sunday, before an unidentified person approached them and began shooting.

Green was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in central Las Vegas, police said. Officers were called to Solaire Apartments, 1750 Karen Avenue, after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs.

Police did not provide any additional information on the incident.

