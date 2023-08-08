Coroner identifies 5 homicide victims in separate killings

Five people who were killed in the past four days were identified by the Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday.

Five people who were killed in the past four days were identified by the Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday.

The coroner ruled each of the five deaths as homicides. Three died from gunshot wounds and two from stab wounds, according to the coroner.

The most recent victims were Las Vegas residents Zayveon Scott, 22, and Breeana Webb, 19. They died after a shooting at a party on the 7000 block of South Buffalo Drive just after 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Webb was pronounced dead at University Medical Center after she was found unresponsive at the apartment complex where the shooting was reported, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Scott walked into St. Rose San Martin Hospital with gunshot wounds, where he later died.

Another victim who died on Sunday was 47-year-old Freddie Marcell, according to the coroner’s office. Marcell was stabbed twice in the chest after an altercation in front of his apartment building on the 2900 block of North Rancho Drive, according to Metro police.

Police said they arrested Dennis Love, 61, later on Sunday in connection with the killing after finding him less than five miles from the scene. He is in custody and faces charges of open murder, according to court records.

George Lopez, 43, died around 1 a.m. Friday morning from multiple stab wounds on the 3700 block of East Owens Avenue, near North Pecos Road, according to the coroner’s office. North Las Vegas police said Lopez got into a fight with another person before he was stabbed and the other person fled the scene.

Later Friday morning, 56-year-old Gary Arrant died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police responded to a call just after 8 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Serene Avenue and detained a woman who admitted to shooting Arrant, according to Metro Lt. Jason Johansson.

