Homicides

Coroner identifies baby thrown to her death from apartment balcony

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2020 - 9:14 am
 

A baby who police say was thrown to her death by her father during a domestic dispute Saturday has been identified as 1-month-old London Martin of Las Vegas.

The Clark County coroner’s office released Martin’s identity Monday morning. Martin died from blunt force head trauma. Her manner of death is a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Las Vegas police said the baby’s father threw Martin from an apartment complex balcony in southeast Las Vegas at about 3:45 a.m. Police said a woman called 911 to to report that her infant had been “thrown off of a balcony,” Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Saturday.

The baby’s father, who was identified as 32-year-old Clarence Martin Jr., was later arrested after allegedly lighting the apartment on fire, fleeing and being involved in two crashes, according to a statement from Metro Saturday evening. The man was then involved in a second crash, a rollover, on the 215 Beltway at the McCarran International Airport connector, Spencer said.

He fled from the second crash and abandoned his car near the airport, police said. After a chase inside the airport, he was arrested, Spencer said.

An initial police description of the crime said London Martin’s age was 2 months old. The coroner’s office said Monday she was 1 month old.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Clarence Martin Jr. is scheduled for a court appearance early Tuesday.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

