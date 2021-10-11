71°F
Coroner identifies couple found dead after apparent murder-suicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2021 - 3:50 pm
 
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 2050 block of North Los Feliz Street on Tuesd ...
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 2050 block of North Los Feliz Street on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a couple found dead Tuesday in northeast Las Vegas after an apparent murder-suicide.

They were Giuseppe Gaias, 55, and Lisa Thompson, 56, both of Las Vegas. Thompson died of multiple gunshot wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide. Gaias’ death was ruled a suicide.

Police initially received a call at around 4 p.m. from a man in another state to report an email warning of the sender’s death, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time. Officers responded to the home, a condo at 2050 Los Feliz St., and found Gaias and Thompson dead.

Spencer said Gaias delegated items, including the couple’s cats, to their family in a note written before his death.

“It’s basically a will,” he said. “There’s items that are described. Who he’s going to have take possession of animals, who’s going to take possession of different items. That was spelled out in a written note. It was also spelled out in an email that was sent to family members.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

