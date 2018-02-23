Coroner identifies east Las Vegas fatal shooting victim

The man who died was Yaphette Johnson, 24, the Clark County coroner’s office said. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man killed in an east valley shooting earlier this week has been identified.

He was Yaphette Johnson, 24, the Clark County coroner’s office said. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

His body was found slumped behind the wheel of a gold Ford Expedition, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Residents at Devonshire Apartments on Vegas Valley Drive near Mountain Vista Street heard multiple gunshots Sunday night, but nobody called 911 until a resident found him behind the wheel about 9:45 a.m. Monday.

“That’s a challenge for us. We urge people who hear gunshots to call the police,” Metro homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said at the time. “When gunshots are reported, an officer will be here immediately. Please call us.”

Police said they believe Johnson parked outside the complex office about 6:20 p.m. Sunday. About 10 minutes later, police said, a man walked up to the passenger side window and shot multiple times.

No witnesses saw how Johnson died, but multiple people heard the shooting, which police said appeared to be drug-related.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a man suspected of shooting Johnson. In the video, the man paces down the sidewalk of the apartment complex before walking over to an SUV in the right side of the screen.

The man then pulls what appears to be a handgun from his jacket pocket, aims it into the vehicle and fires. He then runs off.

Police urged anybody with information on Johnson’s killing to call homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.